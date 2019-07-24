FRC’s LVN program earns top recognition for value

The Feather River College Board of Trustees learned July 18 that that “Nursing Explorer,” a resource for nursing education, has ranked the college’s Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program in the top 8 percent of all California LVN programs, based upon a “best value” criteria, which includes a mixture of licensure pass rates and college affordability.

FRC President-Superintendent Kevin Trutna, Ph.D. made the announcement as part of his report on the college’s official “pinning” ceremony that honored graduates in the LVN program.

Retiring Nursing Coordinator Judy Mahan oversaw the ceremony, Trutna said, and she expressed pride for the hard work and dedication put forth by the students in this demanding field.

The graduates came from communities near and far and six students were recognized in particular for completing their studies as part of the Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) and/or Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education (CARE) programs.

The six EOPS/CARE grads in the LVN program are all first-generation students, “each with a unique personal story and obstacles (they have) overcome to arrive at this day,” said college administrators.

One student succeeded in finishing her studies while living in various campgrounds after losing her Paradise home in the Butte County Camp Fire last November. She is still without a home at this time, FRC explained.

The Extended Opportunity Programs and Services is a California state-funded program that offers additional financial assistance and special support services to help those students affected by social and economic disadvantages. FRC’s EOPS program staffers are committed to helping students gain access to the resources they need to achieve their academic goals.

Similarly, the Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education, or CARE program, provides additional support services to EOPS-eligible students who are single parents with at least one child under 14 years of age and who are receiving TANF (Temporary Aid to Needy Families) funding.