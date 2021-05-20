News 

Free art event for youth in May

Editor

Lauren Westmoreland

Plumas County Public Health’s Alcohol and Other Drug Youth Prevention Program and Plumas Rural Services are celebrating Mental Health Awareness month with a free art event for youth.

The event, with the theme, The Art of Living Well, will be held on Wednesday, May 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the CLF church at 317 1st Street in Quincy.

The event is geared toward youth aged 14-18 and is planned to be a fun interactive day with dinner and refreshments provided.

For more information, contact Tammy Masters at [email protected] or call 283-2735, extension 882. Interested persons can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-living-well-art-event-for-youth-tickets-153058308521

 

