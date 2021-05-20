Free art event for youth in May
Lauren Westmoreland
The event, with the theme, The Art of Living Well, will be held on Wednesday, May 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the CLF church at 317 1st Street in Quincy.
The event is geared toward youth aged 14-18 and is planned to be a fun interactive day with dinner and refreshments provided.
For more information, contact Tammy Masters at [email protected] or call 283-2735, extension 882. Interested persons can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-living-well-art-event-for-youth-tickets-153058308521