Free mammogram screening Aug. 26-29 coming to Chester

Nor-Cal Think Pink is bringing a mobile mammography bus to Chester, offering free screenings to the underinsured/uninsured Thursday, Aug. 29, at Holiday Market.

Free mammogram screening will be provided for women 40 and over who have not had a mammogram within the past 12 months. Walk-ups are welcomed. However, women are strongly encouraged to reserve an appointment at www.NorCalThinkPink.com or by calling 877-4AN-EXAM.

The mobile mammography service is funded by Nor-Cal Think Pink’s annual fundraiser, the Pretty in Pink Prom, and the following sponsors: Seneca Hospital District, Shingletown Medical Center, Sierra Pacific Industries and Tri Counties Bank.

Nor-Cal Think Pink has expanded its mission from breast cancer awareness to a hands-on approach with a focus on the underserved, rural communities throughout the North State.

According to the California Health Interview Survey in 2016, only 18 percent of women 40 and older in the combined region of Del Norte, Siskiyou, Lassen, Trinity, Modoc, Plumas and Sierra counties received a mammogram within the past two years. This is mostly attributed to the long travel distance to the nearest imaging clinic and lack of insurance.

In 2018, Nor-Cal Think Pink fully funded its first free mammogram-screening event in Fall River Mills, screening 30 women who would otherwise have had to drive one and a half hours to Redding for a mammogram.

Nor-Cal Think Pink is a community effort to promote breast cancer awareness. Early detection is the best defense against breast cancer — when caught and treated early, breast cancer has a 98 percent cure rate. It is our hope that through advocacy and outreach education with our surrounding Northern California communities, women will recognize the importance of annual mammograms; monthly breast self-exams and other early detection tools. Think Pink invites the community to join us in its mission by supporting Think Pink and helping to spread the word about the importance of early detection.

To learn more about Nor-Cal Think Pink visit NorCalThinkPink.com.