Free mask and hand sanitizers to be available for small businesses

Update: Traci Holt, executive director of the Alliance for Workforce Development, a sponsor of the events, said that an opportunity will be provided for Greenville/Indian Valley businesses as well. The details are still being determined and that information will be released as it becomes available.

Small businesses in Quincy, Eastern Plumas and Chester/Lake Almanor can obtain free face masks and hand sanitizers on Aug. 5 during two drive-thru events. The no-cost equipment is being made available through a state of California distribution.

Businesses in Eastern Plumas can participate at the Veterans Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 5.

Quincy area businesses can participate by driving through the main gate at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The following day, Thursday, Aug. 6, Chester and Lake Almanor businesses can participate by going to the Chester Memorial Hall from 9 a.m. to noon, and enter off Gay Street.