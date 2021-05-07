News 

Free PPE distribution to businesses May 12

Editor

There will be three No-Cost Personal Protective Equipment events for Plumas County businesses on Wednesday, May 12. Masks and hand sanitizers will be available at no charge to be picked up at the park in Portola and the fairgrounds in Quincy; delivery is available in Chester/Lake Almanor. See details below. The free products are provided through the state’s Office of Emergency Services.

Eastern Plumas Drive-Thru: May 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at the park on Gulling Street in Portola

Quincy Area Drive-Thru: May 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds

Lake Almanor/Chester Delivery: May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon

 

Related Posts

Plumas County Chambers of Commerce seek county funding — want the public’s support

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] A presentation will be made to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors May 18 to reinstate financial funding…

Staff appreciation week held at CRC

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] It is C. Roy Carmichael’s Staff Appreciation Week, giving students and families a chance to show…

Schwamb receives maximum sentence of 14 years for fatal crash

Editor

Karen Yvonne Schwamb, age 51, of Twain, was sentenced May 7 to the maximum term of 14 years in state…

Controversial mining proposal collapses with sale of property in Portola

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] It’s officia — after months of uncertainty, anxiety, and grassroots community effort, TLT Enterprises LLC/ Hat Creek Construction…

Follow Quincy’s Dr. April Leonardo as she ascends Everest

Editor

She’s on the cover and featured in this month’s issue of High Country Life and now Dr. April Leonardo is…

The Connected Communities Project informs and requests support from LaMalfa

Editor

By Meg Upton Staff Writer [email protected] Billed as an Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, agency partners in District 1 came together at…