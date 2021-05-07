Free PPE distribution to businesses May 12

There will be three No-Cost Personal Protective Equipment events for Plumas County businesses on Wednesday, May 12. Masks and hand sanitizers will be available at no charge to be picked up at the park in Portola and the fairgrounds in Quincy; delivery is available in Chester/Lake Almanor. See details below. The free products are provided through the state’s Office of Emergency Services.

Eastern Plumas Drive-Thru: May 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at the park on Gulling Street in Portola

Quincy Area Drive-Thru: May 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds

Lake Almanor/Chester Delivery: May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon