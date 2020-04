Free meal deliveries for students aged 18 and under via established school bus routes began March 24 in the Portola/Graeagle area.

Site meal pickup is still available at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola on Monday through Friday, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

For more information, visit www.pcoe.k12.ca.us/apps/pages/MealService or reach out to the Plumas County Office of Education/Plumas Unified School District at 283-6500.