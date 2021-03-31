Free workshops and webinars for small businesses

The Sierra Small Business Development Center (Sierra SBDC) is offering all of the scheduled workshops and webinars listed below free for April. Interested individuals must register however, to take the sessions. Go to www.sierrasbdc.com; open the homepage; click on calendar at the top left, then scroll down to the session of your choice and register.

April 6: Owning and Investing in Real Estate for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs.

10:30 am – 12:00 pm.

April 6: Employee Retention Credit: What is it? Why should I apply?

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm.

April 6 & 8: Artisan Food Webinar: 2 Part Series.

3– 4:30 p.m.

April 7: Shuttered Venue Operators Grant: Application Process & Qualifications.

10:30 a.m. – noon

April 13: Spring Forward Business Ignitor Course to Foster Entrepreneurial Opportunity.

9 – 10:30 a.m.

April 14: Webinar: Digital Marketing Hour: 25 Low to No-Cost Digital Tools.

9 – 10 a.m.

April 14 & 28: Disaster Relief Loan Updates

10:30 a.m. – noon.

Small business advisor Clint Koble is also available to provide free one-on-one business assistance. Register for this free assistance by going to www.sierrasbdc.com; open the homepage; click on ‘Apply Now’ on the upper right of the page; then complete a series of information boxes in order for the Sierra SBDC to build a business profile on which to build on with assistance. All information is confidential.

The PPP loan deadline has been extended to May 31. Contact Koble for details at (775) 843-4081, or mailto:[email protected]