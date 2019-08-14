Fresh looks, big back-to-school improvements greet GES and GHS students

When Greenville Junior-Senior High School and Greenville Elementary School (formerly Indian Valley Elementary) students go back to school Aug. 21, much more than a fresh coat of paint will greet them.

The Plumas Unified School District and its Governing Board of Trustees have worked for months with architects, project managers, budget experts and a host of contractors — several of them local to Plumas County — to allocate Measure B bond monies for critical repairs, site updates and facility improvements at every campus in the district.

Often, the school board met for multiple evenings a month to make decisions, stretch dollars and meet timelines to accommodate the work at school sites in Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy.

There have also been a number of unique challenges to overcome in the last year-plus of the projects, including operating within short timeframes between when students were in school or out.

So, on the first day of school next week, students and their families will be pleased at how “new” their familiar old school buildings now feel.

GES looks bright, feels modern

At GES, the Measure B-funded repairs and renovations include:

– Energy-efficient window coverings were installed.

– Cafeteria tables were replaced.

– New 21st century classroom furniture was ordered and is being piloted for two rooms at the school.

– Security camera(s) were installed.

For the 2019-20 school year, the following GES projects are planned:

– Exterior painting is in progress.

– An intruder alert system will be installed.

– Roofing repairs and/or replacement will be carried out as needed.

Extensive GJSHS repairs

At GJSHS, the Measure B-funded repairs and renovations include:

– Extensive repairs and upgrades to the Greenville High gym.

– Energy-efficient window coverings were installed.

– New 21st century classroom furniture was ordered and is being piloted for one room.

– A survey of the property lines was conducted.

– Perimeter fencing was installed.

– Three modular storage units have been provided for the school.

– A new well house was constructed.

– The Quonset hut was removed.

– New curtains were installed.

For the 2019-20 school year, the following GJSHS projects are planned:

– Lockers are being painted now for the opening of school.

– The school exterior is also receiving a new paint job.

– Architect plans will be considered for options to improve Greenville High’s curb appeal.

GES, Greenville High wish lists

When the school district and board of trustees meet at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 14, in the newly reopened historic Quincy Schoolhouse at 50 Church Street in Quincy, they will consider additional “wish list” projects for various school sites.

For GES, this will include electrical upgrades; for Greenville High, electrical upgrades and office space in the 400 wing.

Public comments are welcome. For more information, call 283-6500.