FRLT recruiting two Americorps members

The Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) is working with the Sierra Nevada Alliance AmeriCorps Partnership (SNAP) to recruit two AmeriCorps members to work on their team from April through August 2021. FRLT is seeking enthusiastic, conservation-minded people to help us care for protected lands and educate the public about the ecological and cultural values of the Feather River Watershed. The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 8th.

This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience, mentorship from FRLT staff, and technical training in a variety of areas including conservation easement monitoring, GIS and data management, land stewardship, and strategic communications.

Members will receive a monthly living allowance, health insurance, and upon completion of the program, will be eligible for an education award to use on existing qualified student loans or future higher education expenses. Applicants will be evaluated and placed by the SNAP program.

Check out the SNAP website for more details and instructions on how to apply. You can read the position description here.