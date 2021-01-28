From cybersecurity to food trucks – free trainings for small businesses

The Sierra Small Business Development Center is offering free trainings and workshops for small businesses.

Please go to www.sierrasbdc.com for more information. Click on Calendar at the top, then click on the FREE workshop or webinar description of your choice. Following is the list for February:

Feb. 2: Cybersecurity Basics – How do we Protect Ourselves and our Businesses Against Cyber Criminals? 9:00 am – 10:15 am.

Feb. 2: Food Truck and Mobile Food Incubator – Session One. 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm.

Feb. 3: Disaster Relief Loan Updates and CASEFORCE. 10:30 am – 12:00 pm.

Feb. 3: Marketing and Branding Food Business Incubator. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Feb. 4: Food Truck and Mobile Food Incubator – Session Two. 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm.

Feb. 8: Taking Your Artisan Food Business to the Next Level. 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm.

Feb. 9: Food Truck & Mobile Food Incubator – Session Three. 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm.

Feb. 10: Webinar – Digital Marketing Hour: Taking Amazing Social Media Videos and Photos. 9:00 am – 10:00 am.

Feb. 10: Disaster Relief Loan Updates: PPP. 10:30 am – 12:00 pm.

Feb. 10: Marketing and Branding Food Business Incubator. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Feb. 11: Food Truck & Mobile Food Incubator – Session Four. 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm.

Feb. 17: Disaster Relief Loan Updates & CASEFORCE. 10:30 am – 12:00 pm.

Feb. 17: Marketing and Branding Food Business Incubator. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Feb. 18: Cottage Food Webinar – Two Part Series: Session One. 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm.

Feb. 22: Checklist to Opening a Restaurant – Part One. 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

Feb. 24: Disaster Relief Loan Updates: PPP. 10:30 am – 12:00 pm.

Feb. 24: Checklist to Opening a Restaurant – Part Two. 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Feb. 24: Marketing and Branding Food Business Incubator. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Feb. 25: Cottage Food Webinar – Two Part Series: Session Two. 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

Small business assistance

The State of California is offering $475 M for Small Business COVID-19 Grant Relief! These are grant awards of $5,000, $15,000, and $25,000 depending upon your gross income. The first round ended Jan. 13, but the second round will open on Feb. 2 and close on Feb. 8. These grants are available for small businesses and non-profits 501 c (3) and 501 c (6); they are not loans, they are grants! To apply on Feb. 2, go to https://careliefgrant.com.

In addition, a round of the Payment Protection Plan (PPP) began the week of Jan. 11. Contact your nearest bank to see if it is participating. These are first-come, first-serve.

If you have questions or problems getting registered for the workshops, COVID-19 Relief Grant, or the PPP, please contact Clint Koble [email protected] or (775) 843-4081.