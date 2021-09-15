News 

Further explanation on Chester outages

Editor

PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno addressed two additional power outages that affected Chester customers.

Both outages impacted 1,657 customers.  (All or nearly all of these customers were not part of the outage that began at 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, after the Dixie Fire burned six transmission power poles in Shasta County.)

The first outage began Sunday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m.  Crews patrolled the lines but no cause was identified, and they began restoring power to customers at 3 p.m., with the last batch of customers restored at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

A second, but much shorter outage, began Monday, Sept. 13 at 10:04 p.m. and was due to a generator issue.  Power restoration began at 11:48 p.m. Monday and the last batch of customers were restored at 12:09 a.m. Monday, 9/14.

 

