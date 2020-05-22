Garbage pickup for Memorial Day

- May 21 Plumas COVID testing
- FRC eyes the fall semester — what will that look like?
All offices on the Plumas National Forest will be closed this Memorial Day holiday, but…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 22,…
Update: The fires have been contained — one an area of 10×20 with another estimated…
Feather River College students were scheduled to receive their diplomas tonight, May 22, but that…
By Debra Moore [email protected] As Feather River College prepares for the fall semester, currently scheduled…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, May 20,…
The Dollar Tree in Quincy is closing June 14 — no not because of coronavirus….
Simpson University women’s soccer player Paige Reed received the 2019 California Pacific Conference Champions of…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Chester Junior-Senior High School’s (CJSHS) Principal’s Recognition Award…
In response to the delay of in-person California hunter education classes due to COVID-19, the…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, May 20,…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas County finds itself in a Catch-22: nonessential travel is still…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Principal Thomas C. Brown strides down a quiet…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, May 19,…
The Central Plumas Heartsafe Community placed the newest automated external defibrillator (AED) at Young’s Market…
Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon that the California Department of Public Health has…
The Lassen-Plumas-Sierra Community Action Agency (LPSCAA) is now accepting proposals for funding in calendar year…
While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Some of their faces are partially obscured by face masks, while…
By Mike Taborski [email protected] Plumas County golf courses are open and very busy with players…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, May 18,…