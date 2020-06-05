Friday, June 5, 2020
Gold Mountain CSD proposes budget for adoption June 12

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Notice is hereby given that the general manager of the Gold Mountain Community Services District has prepared a proposed final budget which is available for inspection at the Gold Mountain CSD office Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Board of Directors will meet to adopt the final budget at the District Office: 150 Pacific St. #8 in Portola, California on June 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Any person may appear and be heard regarding any item in the budget or regarding the addition of other items.

 

