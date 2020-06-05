Gold Mountain CSD proposes budget for adoption June 12

Notice is hereby given that the general manager of the Gold Mountain Community Services District has prepared a proposed final budget which is available for inspection at the Gold Mountain CSD office Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Board of Directors will meet to adopt the final budget at the District Office: 150 Pacific St. #8 in Portola, California on June 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Any person may appear and be heard regarding any item in the budget or regarding the addition of other items.