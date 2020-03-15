Governor issues new guidelines, closes bars and taverns, warns seniors to isolate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued new guidelines for all Californians Sunday afternoon, March 15, as he seeks to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state. He has ordered the closure of bars, wineries, nightclubs, brewpubs and similar businesses across the state. Restaurants can stay open, but they need to reduce maximum occupancy by half to create an atmosphere of social distancing.

Additionally he said that all adults 65 years and older should self isolate.

Plumas County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Goss said that he and other county officials are meeting to determine how to cary out the governor’s new directives. “Who is going to enforce this and pay for it?” Goss asked as an example of some of the questions that need to be answered. He expects to make some announcements tomorrow about how the county will be responding.