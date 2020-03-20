Governor issues stay at home order for the state

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced tonight a stay at home order for the entire state. Andrew Woodruff, Plumas County’s director of public health, said he was alerted to the news shortly before the governor’s announcement. He has since communicated with the sheriff, the county administrator and members of the board of supervisors about what that means for Plumas County. Essential services will remain open and residents can still access gas stations, grocery stores, banks, medical care, pharmacies and takeout food. More information will be provided as it becomes available.