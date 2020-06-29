Gradual upward trend in COVID deaths

Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he is tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state.

After exhibiting a favorable decline in COVID-19 deaths statewide, the more recent statistics are starting to show a gradual upward trend. There is generally a three-plus week lag in the fatality statistics due to the time involved in the progression of the disease, from the time of infection to the point where the patient is either released from hospitalization or has died. That means that any very recent infection surges would not yet be appearing in the fatality figures.