Graeagle Fourth of July postponed once again due to COVID

By Lauren Westmoreland

The Graeagle Independence Day Committee has postponed this year’s Fourth of July festivities for the second year in a row.

The committee’s decision is based upon the direction of the Plumas County Public Health Agency citing projected local and state directives associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though this could be seen as an allowable activity, event organizers state that there are still too many unknowns at this point to be able to plan appropriately.

The primary reasons for postponing the festivities are concerns for the magnitude and the “openness” of the event, recommendations and guidelines for crowd control, measures such as enforcement of COVID-19 mitigation strategies and regulations along with the State’s recommendation to limit gatherings.

Although this decision comes with a heavy heart, the Graeagle Independence Day Committee believes postponing festivities is in the best interest for safety of the community and its visitors.

 

