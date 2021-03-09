Graeagle Lions Club extends food drive to March 15!

The Graeagle Lions Club announced it is extending its February Food Drive through Monday, March 15. Club President Kimberly Walker is extending the non-perishable charity food drive, “California Lions Care.” Lions Clubs throughout California were participating in this event during the month of February.

Donations of non-expired canned goods and other non-perishables will go to EPCAN (Eastern Plumas Community Assistance Network), the local food bank in Portola. Throughout the pandemic, EPCAN has been open and servicing the needs of its clients at 120 Nevada Street.

The Graeagle Lions Club is working with several participating businesses to collection locations. Donation boxes can be found at the Mohawk Tavern on A14; Graeagle Market, Graeagle; Mountain ACE Hardware, Blairsden; between the Mohawk Community Resource Center and the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce, Hwy 89/70, Blairsden; and High Sierra Gas, Delleker. Check with these participating businesses for their open hours.

“The February drive has been very successful, and we welcome the additional donations to help fill our shelves,” said Nancy Meyers, EPCAN board member, “Thank you to everyone who has made a donation.”