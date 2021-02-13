Graeagle Lions Club holds February food drive

The Graeagle Lions Club, under the leadership of President, Kimberly Walker, is celebrating “California Lions Care” — a month-long, non-perishable charity food collection drive. Lions Clubs throughout California will be participating in this event during the month of February.

Donations of non-expired canned goods and other non-perishables will go to EPCAN (Eastern Plumas Community Assistance Network), the local food bank in Portola. Throughout the pandemic EPCAN has been open and servicing the needs of its clients at 120 Nevada St.

The Graeagle Lions Club is working with several participating businesses and is providing collection boxes where residents and visitors can drop off their donations. Collection locations include: The Mohawk Tavern A14; Graeagle Market, Graeagle; Mountain ACE Hardware, Blairsden; between the Mohawk Community Resource Center and the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce, Hwy 89/70, Blairsden; Plumas Bank, Portola; and High Sierra Gas, Delleker. Check with these participating businesses for their open hours.

Some ongoing donations have already been delivered to the food bank. “Lions Club members will continue to deliver collected donations until Feb. 28 when the food drive concludes,” said Craig Simmons, Lions Club member and food bank volunteer.

Lions Clubs International, the parent organization, is one of the largest service club organizations in the world, with more than 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs serving 200 countries and geographic areas worldwide. The Lions motto is “We Serve.”