Graeagle men continue with spring play

Graeagle Men’s Golf Association has continued its early activities with play on both Wednesday and Friday, May 28 and 30.

Wednesday, May 5, is the Spring General Membership meeting, which will be followed by a 4-man scramble played from the red, white and green tees. The spring meeting is the true start to the season with several tournaments as well as a travel team competition against other clubs to be contested during the 2021 season.

The game April 28 was a net 4-man better ball with the two best balls being counted. First place went to the team of Jim Adams, Ron Eaton, John Grasso and Tom Fregulia with the score of 125. There was a tie for second place with two teams shooting scores of 127. Those teams consisted of Jim Reynolds, George Fraser, Bill Hopp and Steve Harding and the second team was Jim Oster, Don Barnes, Andy Knudsen and a blind draw of Jim Reynolds. There were also net skins being contested with George Fraser taking hole 1 with a 3, Tom Fregulia taking hole 5 with a 3, Steve Peterson grabbing hole 6 with a 2, George Fraser took hole 8 with a 2, Ron Eaton took hole 12 with a 2, Dave Macdonald took hole 13 with a 2, Tom Fregulia took hole 14 with a 3 and lastly Bill Hopp took hole 17 with a 2.

Friday’s game May 30 was a two-man game off the combo tees (except #6 was played off the deep tees, up the hill with a great view on Eureka Peak). First place went to the team of Jack Gilbert and Norm Nichols with the score of 63. There was a tie for second place with two teams shooting 64. Those teams were the team of Mike Irving and Jeff Monaghan and the other team was Dan Anderson and Chuck Weidner. The skins on Friday were taken by Jack Gilbert with a 2 on hole 4, Norm Nichols with a 3 on hole 7, Jeff Monaghan had a 2 on hole 10, Steve Peterson took hole 13 with a 3, Mark Yuill had a 2 on hole 15 and lastly Dave Macdonald grabbed hole 16 with a 2.

Now that GMGA has begun their normal competitions, golfers can look forward to friendly competitions every Wednesdays and Friday starting at 11 a.m. and 11:24 a.m. respectively.