Grand jury releases report on unfunded pension liability in Plumas County

The Plumas County Grand Jury released a report today titled “Plumas County and Unfunded Pension Liability: Deer in the Headlights?”

This report represents the culmination of a six-month investigation conducted by the grand jury into the serious problem of the increasing unfunded pension liability that is facing Plumas County as a governmental agency employer.

The report summary provides an overview as to the nature and extent of the problem, why the grand jury decided to study it, and certain recommendations being made. You may obtain a copy of this report at the following address:

https://www.plumascounty.us/216/Grand-Jury