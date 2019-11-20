Grant to CHP supports driver safety class for seniors

As people age, their driving skills may deteriorate. With the aid of a federal grant, the California Highway Patrol will present the “Age Well, Drive Smart” program to provide senior drivers with the necessary tools to remain safe, independent and confident on the road.

The one-year, $150,000 Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant, which started Oct. 1, supports the CHP’s Age Well, Drive Smart classes that help familiarize older drivers with current California driving laws and safe driving practices.

Aging leads to changes in physical, mental and sensory skills that affect a person’s ability to drive safely, but senior drivers may not be aware of these changes. For many older drivers, a broader awareness of the solutions, rather than a focus on the problem, is the key to continued safe driving.The Age Well, Drive Smart program includes a self-assessment to help senior drivers identify these changes and make corrections.

“Helping seniors continue to drive safely is key to their independence and the safety of the motoring public,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “The Age Well, Drive Smart program provides additional education to seniors and their families to ensure they are able to drive well into their golden years.”

The free, two-hour class is offered at CHP Area offices and other venues throughout the state.Anyone who would like to attend an Age Well, Drive Smart class may contact their local CHP office. To locate an office near you, visit www.chp.ca.gov/find-an-office.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.