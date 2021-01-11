Grants and workshops available for small businesses

Clint Koble is a small business advisor for the Sierra Small Business Development Center serving Plumas, Lassen and Modoc counties. He provides free one-on-one counseling to small businesses and the Sierra SBDC offers free trainings and workshops for small businesses.

Visit www.sierrasbdc.com to view available services. Click on Calendar at the top, then click on the fee workshop or webinar description of your choice. Following is the list for January 2021:

Jan. 12: Business Creator: Transforming your vision into reality

Jan. 13: Webinar – Digital Marketing Hour: Creating a FB Group for your business

Jan. 13: How to Do Business with the State of California

Jan.14: Norcal SBDC Finance Center Presents: Owning and Investing in Real Estate for Small Businesses

Jan. 14: Starting Your Business

Jan. 20: Norcal SBDC Finance Center Presents: Disaster Relief Loan Updates and CASEFORCE.

Jan. 21: Become a Wildland Firefighting Vendor – Forest Service Procurement

Jan. 21: Planning Your Business

Jan. 21: Norcal SBDC Presents: Expansion Capital for Profitable Businesses more than two years old

Jan. 21: Restaurant Survival Strategies 2021: A Panel Discussion

Jan. 26: Accessing Emergency Capital Through COVID-19

Jan. 27: Marketing and Branding Food Business Incubator – Five Part Series

Jan. 28: Norcal SBDC Finance Center Presents: Accessing Capital for Small Businesses and Startups

Jan. 28: Starting a Food Truck Business: How the Rubber Meets the Road

In addition, the state of California is offering $475 million for small business COVID-19 grant relief. These are grant awards of $5,000, $15,000, and $25,000 depending upon gross income. Go to https://careliefgrant.com and apply. The first half-round ends on Jan. 13, but the second half-round will be coming soon.

If you have questions or problems getting registered for the Workshops or COVID-19 Relief Grant, please contact Clint Koble at [email protected] or (775) 843-4081.