Grants, vacancies, minimum wage increase top consent agenda

All items on the consent agenda before the Plumas County Board of Supervisors were approved at the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Sheriff’s office requests

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office had four requests. Two of those requests involved additional funding coming to the department.

A Hazard Mitigation Grant Program in the amount of $73,972 has been received by the sheriff’s office. This funding is to develop a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Update for the county.

Another supplemental budget item in the amount of $52,555 is from the Sheriff’s Office Off Highway Vehicle grant. The sheriff’s office requested that $18,000 of that funding be moved for the purchase of tracks and associated equipment for the department’s winter operations equipment.

Unrelated to the receipt of grant funding, the sheriff’s office requested approval for a contract with Kassbohrer not to exceed $20,000. This is for all terrain vehicles that provide service to the sheriff’s snow cat.

The sheriff’s office also received approval on a contract with Plumas Sanitation, Inc. for services. The amount is $9,999.

Plumas County Library

County Librarian Lindsay Fuchs received permission for three supplemental budget transfers. One is for $9,820 for office expenses, another for $9,000 for department expenses, and another $375 for other office expenses in Greenville.

In background, Fuchs explained that the Plumas Sierra Literacy Corporation donated more than $18,820 to the library and literacy department to be split between purchases for new programs and services. Services included story time activities, books for Project Read, and other items.

The Twins Pines Cooperative Foundation on behalf of Quincy Natural Foods community fund donated $375 to the new Greenville Branch Library’s creative writing program.

In another proposal, Fuchs requested that the Quincy Library be closed to the public Monday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Feb. 28.

Facility services is going to be finishing three projects that could present a health and safety hazard to patrons, Fuchs explained.

Work includes removing the fireplace and covering the opening to add additional space for bookshelves. It is estimated that by removing this feature monthly heating or cooling bills will be lower because fireplace-related drafts will be gone.

In other work Heat Transfer is installing five new heater units.

And there is a roof leak that needs to be repaired, according to Fuchs. To reach the attic space, at least one bookshelf and possibly more in the nonfiction area will be emptied and moved temporarily.

Sprinkler system

Facility Services Director Kevin Correira received approval for a contract between his department and Delta Fire Systems.

The contract provides emergency repair services for the courthouse sprinkler system when needed. It also provides for annual inspections and regular maintenance and repair at county facilities. The contract is not to exceed $10,000.

In a second request, the fee for renting the Plumas County Courthouse for Quincy High School’s prom May 2 was waived.

Behavioral health

Tony Hobson, director of Plumas County Behavioral Health, requested payment to the County of El Dorado Health and Human Services for psychiatric care in the amount of $2,402. This was for five days of services, minus MediCal reimbursements.

Minimum wage

Plumas County Human Resources Director Nancy Selvage received approval on a resolution for the job classification plan for the minimum wage rate.

The minimum wage for 2020 is now $13 per hour and increases $1 an hour each year for the next two years. By 2022 the rate will be $15.

This is in keeping with the state’s plan for 2017-2023. “Although there are some exceptions, almost all employees in California must be paid the minimum wage as required by state law,” Selvage explained.

In Jan. 1, 2017, the minimum wage increased for employers with 26 or more employees. The increase was delayed one year for those with fewer than 25 employees.

In 2017, minimum wage increased to $10.50 per hour, Selvage outlined. “Although we have increased wage rates over the past three years with the cost of living increases, we currently have job classifications that fall below the minimum wage threshold of $13 an hour,” she said.

In a second resolution, supervisors approved the job classification wage ranges affected by the increase in minimum wage. This is based on the schedule for the California wage rate 2017-2023.

“The job classification plan and pay schedule has been updated to reflect the new increases in minimum wages that was effective Jan. 1,” according to Selvage.

Assistant director sought

With the resignation of Zach Revene, Plumas County Public Health Agency assistant director, an opening is created.

Revene’s last day is Feb. 21.

The position is fully funded through the Public Health Agency, said Director Andrew Woodruff. “This position plays an important role in assisting the director of public health to plan, organize and supervise the functions, services and programs of the agency,” Woodruff explained.

Besides the responsibilities Woodruff mentioned, the assistant director is responsible for the development and evaluation of health education, outreach programs and services; providing administrative leadership; representing the county with state, local and community organizations, and other government agencies; and doing any related work as required. This is a full-time position.

For a complete listing of all job requirements, check online at the county of Plumas website.

Another position is also made available within the department due to a current staff member receiving a promotion.

Public health is now seeking a full time health education specialist and/or community outreach coordinator, according to Woodruff.

The position assists with organization, coordination and implementation of activities within the Tobacco Use Reduction Program and related health services and prevention program.

“It is critical that this position be filled in order to meet state mandates, related health contractual agreements, fiscal stability and services to public health clients,” Woodruff explained.

In another area, supervisors agreed to allow Woodruff to sign as the board designee for standard agreements with the California Department of Public Health, Communicable Disease Control Division to address infectious disease prevention and control.

Explaining the background information for the resolution, Woodruff reminded supervisors that on July 1, 2019, the California Department of Public Health, Division of Communicable Disease Control received one-time funds in the amount of $35 million. This is for local public health infrastructure to address infectious disease prevention and control. Of that funding, Plumas County’s health agency received one-time funding of $114,783 for Feb. 1 to June 30, 2023.

The local health agency is implementing public health activities that address gaps in core public health functions within the local health jurisdiction. The state requested that use of funding focus on increases in workload associated with high priority, preventable infectious diseases.

Strategic targets for infectious diseases prevention and control are surveillance, monitoring and evaluation of disease-specific prevention activities; building local capacity to respond and surge for outbreaks; and supporting laboratory and information technology.

Public works vacancy

Public Works Director Bob Perreault requested approval to fill a vacancy for a full-time maintenance worker position in Chester.

The worker resigned in late January and is fully funded in the 2019-20 budget.

In a second request, Perreault sought approval of a contract between the county and Quincy Engineering for construction engineering services for the Spanish Ranch Road Bridge replacement project. This is in the amount of $417,000.

Quincy Engineering’s proposal was selected by public works for the bridge replacement project. The bridge is on Spanish Ranch Road at the Spanish Creek crossing in Meadow Valley.

“The purpose of the proposed project is to provide a safe crossing for the traveling public by replacing a structurally deficient bridge,” Perreault explained.

The existing structure is a single-lane, 50-foot long bridge with steel stringers and laminated timber deck. It is considered structurally obsolete and is eligible for replacement under the Federal Highway Bridge Program.

The new two-lane bridge will be 114 feet long and 29 feet wide. It will have metal tube railings and the bridge will conform back to the existing road.

The project should begin in the spring or summer of 2020.