Greenhorn CSD to adopt budget June 18

The Greenhorn Community Services District will hold a public meeting to receive public input and consider adoption of the final budget for fiscal year 2020/2021. The hearing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Greenhorn Volunteer Fire Department building located at 2049 Red Bluff Circle, in Greenhorn, California.

All interested persons are invited to be present and heard at said meeting. Information relating to the above matter is on file in the office of Sprague Bookkeeping and Consulting, 231 Main St., Suite 208 in Quincy.