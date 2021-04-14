Greenhorn Guest Ranch featured Thursday night on RFD-TV
RFD-TV’s original series, “Debbe Dunning’s Dude Ranch Roundup,” spotlighting the dude ranching lifestyle and industry in the United States, is returning for a third season Thursday, April 15, at 9:30 Eastern/8:30 Central time.
Plumas County’s Greenhorn Guest Ranch, located just east of Quincy, will be featured. The guest ranch opens for the season May 1.
“I love dude ranching,” said Dunning. ‘There are so many incredible ranches across America that a lot of people don’t know about, and I wanted to share my passion for these wonderful treasures. I approach each ranch individually to tell their story authentically, and capture moments as they happen around us in real time. The hospitality you receive at these ranches is like walking into your grandma’s living room; first you’re slightly uncomfortable, then you’re at home, and then you cry when you leave.”
The third season’s broadcast was delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will now air as originally intended and is set to feature ranches from all over the west, including Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, California, Idaho, Colorado and New Mexico. Each week, this series aims to highlight the unique and truly American experience of living the Western lifestyle through horses, hats and hospitality.
Celebrity guests include the late country music legend Joe Diffie in his final television appearance, Wyoming natives Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Nashville country music artist Rick Monroe, and more.
About Debbe Dunning’s Dude Ranch Roundup
Debbe Dunning and her production team have crossed the United States, spotlighting the western lifestyle and culture found at a variety of rustic yet luxurious guest ranches in every corner of the map. Dude Ranches are among the last of Americas modern-day homesteads still in operation since the pioneers of the frontier first settled this country. Located in some of the most remote and breathtaking locations, Debbe and her team have traveled, entrenched, traversed and conquered hard to find, off the grid wilderness by horseback, on foot, in All-Terrain vehicles and everything in between. Since her days playing the role of “Heidi the Tool Time Girl” on the long running ABC series “Home Improvement”, Debbe Dunning has pursued her passion to capture and preserve the raw beauty, wonder, and exciting stories the world has to offer, with a unique view on the rural lifestyles of past and present, and have created a beautifully produced, multiple award-winning travel program that won the hearts of viewers nationwide.
About RFD-TV
RFD-TV is “Rural America’s Network,” providing rural viewers with programming delivered through television, streaming and digital content, studio production and live events. RFD-TV’s timely and relevant content includes agribusiness, equine, rural lifestyle, traditional country music and entertainment. RFD-TV is distributed on satellite, 100+ cable providers and numerous streaming services. Check you provider for local availability.