Greenhorn Guest Ranch featured Thursday night on RFD-TV

RFD-TV’s original series, “Debbe Dunning’s Dude Ranch Roundup,” spotlighting the dude ranching lifestyle and industry in the United States, is returning for a third season Thursday, April 15, at 9:30 Eastern/8:30 Central time.

Plumas County’s Greenhorn Guest Ranch, located just east of Quincy, will be featured. The guest ranch opens for the season May 1.

“I love dude ranching,” said Dunning. ‘There are so many incredible ranches across America that a lot of people don’t know about, and I wanted to share my passion for these wonderful treasures. I approach each ranch individually to tell their story authentically, and capture moments as they happen around us in real time. The hospitality you receive at these ranches is like walking into your grandma’s living room; first you’re slightly uncomfortable, then you’re at home, and then you cry when you leave.”

The third season’s broadcast was delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will now air as originally intended and is set to feature ranches from all over the west, including Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, California, Idaho, Colorado and New Mexico. Each week, this series aims to highlight the unique and truly American experience of living the Western lifestyle through horses, hats and hospitality.

Celebrity guests include the late country music legend Joe Diffie in his final television appearance, Wyoming natives Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Nashville country music artist Rick Monroe, and more.