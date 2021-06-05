News 

Greenville fourth-graders learn fishing skills

Editor
Nicoletter Cunningham is successful during the fourth-grade fishing trip. Photo sumbitted

Mrs. Kingdon’s fourth-grade class from Greenville Elementary School went on a field trip to Round Valley Reservoir on June 4. During this annual trip, students learned basic fishing skills such as how to cast, reel in the line and how to release fish with out harming them.

The Almanor Fishing Association  gave each fourth-grader a fishing pole to keep, and the U.S Forest Service was there and presented a fish printing  project where students were able to pain with fish molds  on canvas.

Wyatt Morris holds up his fish. Photo submitted

