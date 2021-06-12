Greenville High School Graduates the Class of 2021

Meg Upton

A little after 6 p.m. eight Greenville High School seniors took the stage in the middle of Brackett Field to graduate: Lacie Banchio, Julieanna Fieldson, Madolyn Fitch, Alexis Goodson, Nicholas Lal, Harvey Merino, Lloyd Roath, and Te’Airra Sanchez.

Friends and family were seated in groups around tables on the field keeping the now familiar protocol of distance between them. This year there was no school band playing, but Marsha Roby graciously played keyboard for the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” and later to accompany musician graduate Madolyn Fitch in a rendition of “For Good” from Wicked.

Supervisor Kevin Goss was on hand to welcome the graduates and to read out a survey they took earlier in the week where the majority of them offered the observations and advice to incoming freshman to ‘not procrastinate.’

Principal Traci Cockerill choked up a few times in addressing the crowd about the difficulties of the last 15 months and offered words of advice to the graduates about facing life’s challenges.

Julieanna Fieldson, valedictorian, and Lacie Banchio, salutatorian thanked their teachers, the staff, and families for supporting them through out their K-12 experience. Fieldson is headed to Feather River College in the fall; Banchio is headed to Shasta College with the intent on becoming a dental hygienist.

Class advisor Judy Dolphin—a favorite teacher year in and year out to give the key note, spoke of the challenges of 2020 and 2021 as well as finding inspiration in unlikely places such as her favorite chocolate wrappers.

The presentation of roses took place with the eight graduates presenting their supporters with orange colored roses.

Next came the awards and scholarship portion of the program.

Madolyn Fitch was presented with the John Phillip Sousa Award for her long-standing participation in band. She also earned a $1500 scholarship from Southern Pacific Industries Foundation, the Plumas County Employee Scholarship for $1000, the Plumas County Directors Scholarship for $100 and the Plumas County Teachers Association Scholarship for $500. Fitch also received a $1000 renewable scholarship from the Indian Valley Rotary.

Lacie Banchio received the Citizen of the Year award for her ongoing participation in ASB and as the student representative to the district from GHS. She also received many scholarships including the Clayton Floyd Neer FFA Scholarship ($1000), Indian Valley Riding and Roping Scholarship ($200), CHRSA District 1 Rodeo scholarships ($850 and$1000), Indian Valley Thrift Store Association ($1500), and was also the recipient of a renewing Indian Valley Rotary scholarship.

Alexis Goodson received the Athlete of the Year award from GHS and will be receiving an athletic scholarship to College of the Siskyous.

Nicholas Lal received a Rotary Club award for $1000 in honor of Ken and Centella Tucker. Rotarian John Banks was on hand to speak of the Tuckers long standing service to Indian Valley (Ken passed away in 2020).

The Pappenhousens of Mohawk Trading Company gave each graduate $100.

After the presentation of the scholarships, Cockerill, and Deputy Superintendent Lisa Cavin along with Schoolboard member Dave Keller presented the diplomas to the graduates.