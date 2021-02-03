Greenville man arrested on DUI charge following injury collision

The California Highway Patrol reported that Patrick Prior, 23, of Greenville was arrested Jan. 30 on felony DUI charges following a traffic collision that resulted in major injuries to his passenger.

According to the report, Prior left the Iron Horse Bar in Westwood in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck at about 10:30 p.m. He had an unidentified female passenger, 34, with him. While traveling south on Highway 147, south of Indian Hills Road, he failed to negotiate a left curve due to his high level of intoxication according to the investigating officer. Prior lost control of the pickup, which crossed into the northbound traffic lane, then down a snow covered embankment. The pickup collided with a large rock and overturned, sustaining major damage.

Prior was uninjured and able to extricate himself. The passenger was unrestrained and suffered a major injury. She was extricated by emergency personnel and transported via ambulance to Seneca Hospital in Chester. The investigating officer then placed Prior under arrest.