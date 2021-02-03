Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Greenville man arrested on DUI charge following injury collision

The California Highway Patrol reported that Patrick Prior, 23, of Greenville was arrested Jan. 30 on felony DUI charges following a traffic collision that resulted in major injuries to his passenger.

According to the report, Prior left the Iron Horse Bar in Westwood in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck at about 10:30 p.m. He had an unidentified female passenger, 34, with him. While traveling south on Highway 147, south of Indian Hills Road, he failed to negotiate a left curve due to his high level of intoxication according to the investigating officer. Prior lost control of the pickup, which crossed into the northbound traffic lane, then down a snow covered embankment. The pickup collided with a large rock and overturned, sustaining major damage.

Prior was uninjured and able to extricate himself. The passenger was unrestrained and suffered a major injury. She was extricated by emergency personnel and transported via ambulance to Seneca Hospital in Chester. The investigating officer then placed Prior under arrest.

