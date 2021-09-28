Greenville Rising: Week of September 28

Driving through Greenville never gets any easier, but the change of weather and wind have brought crisp blue skies and scattered among the ash of our town are little bits of hope and inspiration—like the planter in front of Village Drug now filled with flowers, an American flag, and a painted rock that reads “Every ending…is a new beginning.” Supervisor Kevin Goss seems to be the one responsible for that one.

At the food pantry building in Greenville, Chico based artist Shane Grammer, who painted on the walls and chimneys of collapsed buildings after the Camp Fire in Paradise, has done his first creation in Greenville. He is looking to get permission to do more murals and can be found at properties he’s been given permission to paint on around downtown (look for his bright red truck).

The office building that houses the Indian Valley Community Services office is getting worked on—it survived the fire but needed substantial cleanup as many of the few remaining buildings with smoke and fire damage.

Many Greenville residents are in the sifting stage of the clean up.

GoFundMe

Two campaigns are now underway that are community, not individual based. One is for the Greenville Branch Library. The other will be up today involving providing counseling and trauma survival therapy for Dixie Fire survivors. More on these as they develop.

The library project has many parts to it. Plumas County literacy programs are looking to sponsor a book mobile in Greenville. The GoFundMe project is looking for funding to put a library back together and there’s a search for funding to build a building for it. Former contributors and authors of the Library Project that brought books to Indian Valley schools are looking to donate books and supplies once a building has been established. The GoFundMe campaign for the library has already been shared on twitter more than 200 times by notable authors including Neil Gaiman.

The campaign for funding for trauma therapy is being headed by longtime Greenville resident Carol LaPerle (whose family home was lost in the fire). More on this as it develops.

School Starts

Yesterday, Greenville Elementary School had its first day of school at the Taylorsville Elementary School site. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond greeted the students, teachers, and administration from PUSD on the first day and asked school administration what was needed (more information in another article). Plumas Charter School’s Greenville Learning Center elementary school program is currently conducting classes at the Rock and Mineral Museum’s hall.

Grand Re-Openings

Evergreen Market is re-opening this Friday, Oct. 1. The laundromat adjacent to Evergreen will also be reopening. The store is receiving shipments every day this week and Tana Stoy reports that the entire store has been scrubbed clean and much of the store fixtures and equipment are new. For the grand re-opening Stephen Murray will be there handing out gift cards and other donations, and there will be propane given away in the parking lot.

Evergreen is currently operating with a skeletal staff with only four employees, so patience will be appreciated.

According to Stoy, there are also plans to install a gas station on the far side of the market parking lot (opposite side from the laundromat); she expects it to be up and running within the next three to four months.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Medical clinic

Speaking of re-opening, Indian Valley Medical Clinic plans to re-open on Oct. 12 to resume health care services in Indian Valley.

Riley’s

Riley’s Beef Jerky announced on its facebook page in a video that they have purchased property to expand and build back better. Fans of the jerky are looking forward to what they do next.

Community Gatherings

Indian Valley United (the name for the gatherings that had been happening at the Historic Taylorsville Hall) is switching from every Friday weekly meetings to the last Friday of the month with a 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. potluck and social hour, followed by presenters/speakers and Q&A at 6 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled Oct.29. If you have questions or would like to be a presenter please contact our Indian Valley United facebook page.

Rumors

We will only post something that has been verified by the people involved or called in by the people involved. We’ve heard fantastic rumors about businesses that have been bought and plans to transform spaces into new business ventures. Contact us and we will be more than happy to include it in the weekly list.

This column is for all of us.

What do we need from you? Send us your tip, your event fundraiser, your resources you are sharing—anything having to do with the Indian Valley community rebuilding efforts and we will combine into one article to be published weekly for the duration of rebuilding.