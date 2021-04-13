Groomers wrap up the season at Plumas Eureka

“We are done for the year, the last grooming as of March 15th,” said volunteer trail groomer Ken McMaster at Plumas Eureka State Park. “A short season, but adequate snow, mostly coming all at once.”

All the equipment is put away and volunteers started putting trail signage to hibernate until next winter.

“Thank you for your support of the winter program of grooming trails throughout Plumas Eureka State Park in 2020-2021,” said McMaster. “Saw so many people enjoying the trails, either snowshoeing, classic/stride skiing or skate skiing, even with babies carefully on their chest. The volunteers even got to ski a bit, too.”

Volunteers groomed more this year than ever before. There was a very good group of volunteers who showed up, no matter what the weather, to produce the best product that two snowmobiles and grooming equipment could.

“We are not Tahoe Donner, Royal Gorge or Tahoe XC,” said McMaster. “We groom for you…we are all volunteers for this program. We thank you for the kind words on the trail and via email. Thank you to those who have donated funds to this program, as it is only through donations that this program is funded (no state funding).”

Anyone who would like to donate to the grooming program may still do so. The volunteer program provides the equipment, the maintenance of the equipment, the fuel, insurance, porta potty, and labor that goes into trail maintenance.

Donations can be sent via check to Plumas Eureka State Park Association (PESPA), P.O. Box 1148, Blairsden, CA 96103-1148. “Thank you all again, have a great summer and please, pray for more snow for next season!” said McMaster.