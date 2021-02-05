Groundhog Fever Festival: Checkout the video and the chili

It’s wild. It’s wacky. It’s weird. And, according to the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, it just might be the most fun you’ve ever had watching TV. Check out the Groundhog Fever Festival video, premiering on YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. on the Quincy CA Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel OR follow this link: https://youtu.be/f0QICpgd8wY! There’s mystery, there’s intrigue, there’s action, there’s comedy, there’s drama … and even a little romance (Or is it bromance?). Tune in and find out tomorrow!

The chamber gives many, many thanks to our fabulous stars: Wayne Bauer and David Kitchens, Johny Mansell and James Wilson, Freddy Holman, the mustache contest entries, the good-natured sports at the California Highway Patrol and the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department, friends and fans at Feather River College, the staff at The Toy Store and the support of Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship! It couldn’t have been done without them.

Also a reminder that the super-duper, mega-awesome Chili Cook-off starts today, Feb. 5! Don’t miss out on these culinary masterpieces that will tickle your taste buds and satisfy your senses. Be sure to stop by Quintopia, The Knook, Quincy Provisions or Lucio’s either today or tomorrow (or both) and purchase your preferred chili. Remember, your purchase not only supports the remarkable restaurant of your choice, but it also helps them achieve their goal of winning the ginormous, shiny 2021 Groundhog Fever Festival Chili Champion trophy that they may proudly display for life … and they receive bragging rights.