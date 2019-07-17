Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
Groups host picnic for candidates

Staff

Nearly 100 attendees met two 2020 political candidates at a picnic July 13 in Quincy’s Gansner Park. Sponsored by the Plumas-Sierra Political Coalition, the event was hosted by several local organizers. From left were Dan Wilson of Portola with Eastern Plumas Indivisibles; Sierra City’s Cindy Ellsmore with Sierra County Democrats; and Quincy’s Faith Strailey, Chair of the Plumas County Democratic Central Committee. Next are Elizabeth Betancourt who is running for the state assembly and Audrey Denney who has launched a new run to challenge incumbent Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Also on the picnic’s list of sponsoring organizations were Davney Gasser of Quincy; Jason Christian of Portola; Marsha Roby from Greenville’s Indian Valley Indivisibles, Graeagle’s Zoe Byrd; and Genesee’s Linda Bailey. Not available for the photo was Sierra City’s Sylvia Lopez. Photo by Roni Java

