Head Start welcoming children for the 20-21 School Year

Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities (SCFO) is committed to providing high-quality services to children and families for the 2020-2021 Program Year. A variety of Early Head Start, Head Start, and State Preschool program options provide services for prenatal mothers, infants, and children birth through age 4, including those with disabilities.

SCFO will be opening for the first day of the 2020-2021 program year on Aug. 24. The sites will be offering in-person, center-based services along with a home learning option in all of the communities served. In addition, home-based program models are currently operating with additional sanitation and safety procedures.

Some modifications to the center-based services have been made to ensure the health and safety of children and staff and to allow teachers time to offer a home learning model. Most center-based services will be operating Monday through Thursday with reduced class sizes. Full day programs will be operating one hour less per day to allow additional time for new daily cleaning procedures.

Home learning services will be provided to families who elect that option and to those who are enrolled after the in-person class size has reached capacity. Increased sanitation and COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines have been put in place to protect children, staff and families. Included in the guidelines are daily health screenings, temperature checks and limitations on visitors and volunteers. Please contact your local center for the full guidance. These modifications to services will be reviewed monthly along with current local guidance related to COVID-19.

SCFO is excited to continue providing quality early childhood education and family services for the local communities and is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Program Year. Call your local center or central office at 1-800-404-1242 to set an application appointment.

State Preschool Centers (ages 3&4)

Chester: 258-3194 Ext. 1251

Greenville: 284-7195 Rm 1

Early Head Start Home Based (Prenatal through age 2)

Plumas Home Based: 283-1242

Head Start Centers (ages 3&4)

Quincy: 283-0592

Portola: 832-1029