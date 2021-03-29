Healthcare hiring event April 20

The Healthcare Heroes Virtual Hiring Event is being held Tuesday, April 20, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and provides an opportunity to meet with local healthcare facilities from Eastern Shasta, Trinity, Siskiyou, Lassen, Plumas, and Modoc counties. This event is hosted in partnership with Alliance for Workforce Development and Smart Workforce Center.

During this virtual event, participants will have the opportunity to connect with multiple healthcare facilities in one place, view a variety of job openings, interact with recruiters via chat and video (optional), and apply instantly to open positions all from the convenience of a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Available positions will range from entry level to highly skilled, including Admissions, Medical Records, IT, CNA’s, LVN’s, RN’s, Physicians and everything in between. There will also be a booth during this no-cost event for those that are interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare field and would like to learn more about career training opportunities available to them.

This event is open to anyone with a resume.

If you need assistance with resume writing and review or have questions about this event please visit www.afwd.org or www.thesmartcenter.biz to chat directly with a representative for assistance.

To register for this event please visit: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register- jobseeker/6299-healthcare-heroes-hiring-fair

Alliance for Workforce Development and Smart Workforce Center are workforce partners under the NoRTEC Workforce Development Board and proud partners of America’s Job Center of California. We pride ourselves in providing job seekers with resources, training, education, job development, and job placement to help them not only receive living wage jobs, but to grow in their careers. We also help local businesses grow by educating employers about available tax credits, alternative labor pools, and helping with recruiting, interviewing, and hiring, as well as offsetting wages for work experience and on the job training programs.