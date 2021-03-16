HEARING FOR PLUMAS LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION BUDGET

PLUMAS LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Local Agency Formation Commission that a public hearing regarding the proposed budget for 2021-2022 will be held on April 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Plumas County Board of Supervisors Chambers at 520 Main Street, Quincy, California. Due to the Governor’s temporary, partial exemption to the Brown Act, the Boardroom will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements, which limit the number of people that may enter to 25% of room capacity. Those

that wish to attend the Board meeting, will be required to wear a face covering, as required by the local Public Health Officer order.

The meeting will also be open to the public via live streaming from the County’s website and via video conferencing at https://zoom.us/j/94875867850?pwd=SGlSeGpLVG9wQWtRSnNUM25mczlvZz09 and

by phone at (669)900-9128 with Meeting ID: 948 7586 7850 and Passcode: 261352.

The Commission will consider the proposed 2021-2022 budget to make an initial determination thereon by the Commission. Any person may be heard regarding the increase, decrease, or omission of any item from the budget or for the inclusion of additional items. The proposed budget document will be available for review 5 days prior to the hearing on the Plumas LAFCO webpage and at the Plumas County Planning Dept., 555 Main St. Quincy, CA.

Please call or email LAFCo staff at (530) 283-7069 or [email protected] for more information or visit the LAFCO webpage at www.plumaslafco.org to review the Executive Officer’s report.

