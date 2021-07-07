Heavy attack on the Beckwourth Complex expected today

What a difference a day makes. Yesterday morning we were reporting good news — that the Dotta and Sugar fires that make up the Beckwourth Complex hadn’t gained ground for the three days and they were 40 and 70 percent contained respectively. Resources were being deployed to other fires and evacuations were being lifted.

But all that changed when late yesterday afternoon the Sugar Fire, driven by wind, flared up and began burning in a northeasterly direction prompting the mandatory evacuation of Maddalena Road area. The fire grew approximately 1,875 acres overnight and is burning in a northeast direction toward Reconnaissance Peak. The Sugar Fire is now 2,365 acres and only 28 percent contained.

Yesterday’s day crew worked overnight, and this morning significant resources are being called in including hand crews, dozers, engines and water tenders. A structure protection group comprised of local fire departments and Cal Fire engines provided structure protection to residences around the Maddalena area all evening. No structures have been damaged or impacted.