Helen Marie Stevenson

Helen Stevenson, of Graeagle, sadly passed away early Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at the Portola Skilled Nursing Facility. She was 81.

Helen was born October 9, 1939, at the Western Pacific Railroad Hospital in Portola. Her parents were Kenneth R. Williams and Virginia (Virgie) J. Williams. She was raised in Delleker/ Portola. She attended school in Portola and graduated from Portola High School in 1957. It was at Portola High School where she met the love of her life, Andy Stevenson. They were married February 1, 1958, and had a daughter Teresa and sons Andy and Darrell.

Andy and Helen lived in Portola, Graeagle and Mohawk until 1979 when Andy and Helen moved to Siskiyou County, Butte Valley and Mount Shasta.

Helen worked in payroll and bookkeeping in both Butte Valley and Mount Shasta. She also loved to garden, sew and quilt. She loved to fish for trout at Medicine Lake and Lake Siskiyou.

After 54 years of marriage, Andy passed away in 2012 and Helen moved back to Graeagle in 2013. She loved to go out and eat and drive around and see old friends. She loved being with her caregivers Julie Adami and Nancy Christensen. She was a resident at Portola Skilled Nursing since January 2020 and then the Covid Pandemic struck. The pandemic and its guidelines contributed to her decline in health. Portola Skilled Nursing personnel did an excellent job, though, and took excellent care of her.

Helen is survived by her sisters Patsi Ball and Candi Ward, daughter Terri Becky (Ken), sons Andy Stevenson, Darrell Stevenson (Carrie), three granddaughters, four great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be at a later date. She will be buried at the Mohawk Cemetery besides Andy, her parents and grandmother.