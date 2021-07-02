News 

Hiding garbage in green waste could result in $10,000 fine

Editor

Residents who are putting garbage into their green waste and then leaving it in the green waste pile at local transfer stations could be cited for illegal dumping and would be looking at a hefty fine.

According to Gabriel Hydrick, the county administrator for Plumas County, California Penal Code 374.3 makes illegal dumping on public and private property punishable by a fine up to $10,000. Also, pursuant to Section 117555 of the California Health and Safety Code, a person who dumps illegally is punishable by up to six months in jail.

