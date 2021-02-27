High school athletes return to the field

Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Terry Oestreich released the latest decisions made by high school principals regarding athletics for their schools. Details are highlighted below — sports listed in boldface mean that the schools are hoping that those sports will be played, but are working on logistics.

Indoor conditioning will be allowed according to the superintendent.

For now, the only out-of-county play that will be allowed is with Loyalton in Sierra County.

Softball- start games 4/12

Baseball- start games 4/19

Football goes until April 23rd