High school golfers finish final rounds – Portola wins overall

“The Portola team again was led by Owen Bowling who has been the most outstanding player for the past four years,” said returning PHS head golf coach Bill Davis. Bowling had a record-setting golf season in 2019 at the Masters in Corning that took him to the NorCal championships. Masters and NorCal championship games were cancelled due to Covid in 2020 but Bowling is already doing well in the competition this year, three games into the playoffs.

Portola had five new players join the team in 2021. “Teams were vying for time to play golf while the football, basketball and baseball seasons were on going at the same time,” said coach Davis. “Many student athletes found themselves doing double duty by playing two or even three sports to conclude the year. Everyone is looking forward to a more normal year next spring.”