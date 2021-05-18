Mix and match is the name of the game as student athletes from different schools team up for rounds on the Graeagle Greens May 6. From left, Quincy golfers Emmy Allred and Sabina Winter, Portola golfer Gavin Bok and Plumas Charter golfer Kaidyn Holland. Photo by Mari Erin Roth
Highlighted Sports 

High school golfers finish final rounds – Portola wins overall

By Mari Erin Roth

High school athletes from Loyalton, Quincy, Plumas Charter School, Chester and Portola played their final rounds at Grizzly Ranch May 13 in ideal conditions. Portola High School won the overall Golf Conference for second season in a row.

Owen Bowling of Portola shows good form at Graeagle Meadows in his fourth on the PHS golf team. Bowling is competing and aiming at the Masters Championships for 2021. Photo by Mari Erin Roth

“The Portola team again was led by Owen Bowling who has been the most outstanding player for the past four years,” said returning PHS head golf coach Bill Davis. Bowling had a record-setting golf season in 2019 at the Masters in Corning that took him to the NorCal championships. Masters and NorCal championship games were cancelled due to Covid in 2020 but Bowling is already doing well in the competition this year, three games into the playoffs.

Portola had five new players join the team in 2021. “Teams were vying for time to play golf while the football, basketball and baseball seasons were on going at the same time,” said coach Davis. “Many student athletes found themselves doing double duty by playing two or even three sports to conclude the year. Everyone is looking forward to a more normal year next spring.”

Plumas Charter pulled together its inaugural Badger Golf Team. “The Plumas Charter School team was led by PCS junior Ryan Hammerich. It was a great opportunity to add another sport to our Athletic Department,” said Plumas Charter Athletic Director Patrick Joseph. The season was truncated by the effects of the pandemic and produced a reduced schedule. “The schools across the board, everyone, was glad the season happened, short but effective,” said AD Joseph.

The 2021 games consisted of four events held on the premium Plumas County golf courses: Plumas Pines, Graeagle Meadows, Bailey Creek and Grizzly Ranch. Long-time Chester golf coach Ronnie Theobold arranged everything, kept track of scores and managed the organization for all of the participating school teams.

Individual coaches for the high school teams are Bill Davis for Portola, Ryan Schramel for Plumas Charter, Joel Armstrong for Loyalton, Damien Frank for Quincy and Ronnie Theobald for Chester. “All the kids are enjoying the season,” said QHS head golf coach Damien Frank. “It is truly a pleasure to work wit students who really enjoy the game of golf!”

