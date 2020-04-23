High Sierra Music Festival rescheduled for 2021

The High Sierra Music Festival has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Festival organizers announced today that this year’s festival will be postponed until July 1-4, 2021.

The music festival joins a growing list of events that have been canceled thus far in Plumas County including the Graeagle Fourth of July festivities.

High Sierra released the following statement on its website today: “When we started planning our 30th annual, no one could have imagined today’s reality and the pandemic’s heavy toll. Unfortunately, after many discussions with Plumas County officials, we have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there is simply no way to safely have our festival this July. Even if daily life has opened up some by July, mass gatherings pose a particular risk. High Sierra is about spreading love and community, not COVID-19!”

Almost the entire 2020 lineup (including some acts that hadn’t been announced yet) have confirmed attendance in 2021.