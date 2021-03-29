High-Speed Internet services via fiber optics available in Keddie

Plumas-Sierra Telecommunications is pleased to announce that construction of its fiber optic network is nearing completion in the Keddie area, including Purdy Lane in Quincy. Customer installations have begun with service offering speeds up to 1 gigabyte per second download.

Keddie resident, and new PST customer Elliot Smart said this about his service: “It’s fast. It’s reliable. It is a breath of fresh air. We are now able to stream and stay connected.”

This project is one of six grants PST received from the California Advanced Services Fund. CASF, whose purpose is to help bridge the digital divide in unserved and underserved areas in the state, was started in 2007 and is part of the California Public Utilities Commission. PST previously received a matching grant from CASF along with funds from the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act, in 2010 when PST constructed its middle-mile fiber optic network backbone from Reno north to Susanville and west to Quincy.

If you have not already contacted us to be added to our interest list or to schedule your installation, call 530-832-4261 or visit our website, www.pst.coop. Low-income assistance is available.

Plumas-Sierra Telecommunications is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative headquartered in Portola that provides high-quality, high-speed broadband services to Lassen, Plumas and Sierra counties .