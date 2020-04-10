Highway 36 project to begin April 13

Caltrans District 2/North Region Construction and Steve Manning Construction will begin construction of the Morgan Summit Project on April 13.

The approximately $6.4 million curve realignment project will improve State Route 36 near the town of Mineral, from 0.10 miles to 1.50 miles east of State Route 89, near the south entrance to Lassen Volcanic National Park. And it will take an estimated 95 working days to complete.

This project will improve the roadway alignment, sight distance and clear recovery areas as well as roadway safety, rideability and sustainability.

The current alignment will be improved by reducing the number of curves from 14 to 6 and by widening shoulders in both directions.

New guardrail, drainage systems, roadside signs, markers, delineators, and striping will also be installed.

During this time, delays up to 20 minutes are anticipated due to construction needs.

For information about this project please contact the Caltrans District 2 Public Information office by phone at (530) 225-3426 or via email at D2PIO@dot.ca.gov

Follow Caltrans District 2 on Facebook and Twitter @CaltransD2 for all the latest information on this and many other projects across the district.