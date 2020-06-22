Highway 36 rollover

On June 20 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Gail Russell, 64, of Westwood was driving a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on Highway 36, just east of the 101 Ranch at an unknown speed. For unknown reasons, Russell allowed the Chrysler to exit the roadway to the north. The Chrysler rolled approximately two times and came to rest on its roof north of the highway. Russell was wearing her lap/shoulder harness and was transported to Seneca Healthcare for minor injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered a factor in this collision.