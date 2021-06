UPDATE: 6 p.m. Caltrans is reporting that traffic is returning to normal on Highway 70.

Caltrans is reporting that all lanes of Highway 70 are currently blocked (4 p.m. on Thursday, June 24) approximately 1 mile east of the Feather River Bridge for big rig recovery as the result of a traffic collision. The area is approximately 1 mile east of the Feather River Bridge east of Cresta. The area had been open to one-way traffic.