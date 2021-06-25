Highways 70 and 36 in Plumas among state improvement projects

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) today, June 25, allocated more than $1.18 billion for projects to fix and improve transportation infrastructure throughout California. Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than half of this critical investment – $630 million.

“California has the most heavily-traveled transportation system in the country,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Today’s investment will allow Caltrans to make critical repairs and upgrades to our state’s roads and bridges, increase options for transit, rail, walking and biking, and support thousands of jobs.”

Projects approved today in Plumas, Modoc, Lassen, and Siskiyou Counties, include:

The Plumas 70 Permanent Restoration project near Pulga, along State Route (SR) 70 at various locations, which will stabilize roadway embankments, and repair rock slope protection.

The A13 at Route 36 Safety project near Chester, which will provide intersection improvements, and construct a roundabout.

The Modoc 139 Drainage project near Canby, north of Howards Gulch Bridge to south of Clear Lake Road at various locations. The project will improve drainage facilities by repairing or replacing culverts.

The South Susanville Gateway project between Johnstonville Rd and East Riverside Drive in the City of Susanville, which will construct sidewalks, ADA compliant ramps, curb gutter, widen shoulders, and provide safety lighting.

The Lassen County Road rehab projects, at various locations along Punkin Center Rd, and near the Nevada border along SR 395, providing rehabilitated roadways.

The City of Tulelake Street Improvement project, which will construct drainage, base repair and overlays to numerous streets throughout the City of Tulelake.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit rebuildingca.ca.gov.