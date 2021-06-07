Hitting the greens in Graeagle

Men’s golf in Graeagle

Wednesday play June 2 was individual low net. First place went to Norm Nichols with the score of 67 and second went to Jim Adams with a 68. There were four players who tied with the score of 81: Jim Oster, Jack Gilbert, Bill Hopp and Dave Macdonald. Three net skins were taken. Bert Bellows had a 3 on hole 3, Mike Gibson scored a 3 on hole 5 and Chuck Franck shot a 1 on hole 10.

The Friday games June 4 was a net 2-man best ball format. Grant Mayfield and Mike Gibson took first place with the score of 60, while second was taken by Mark Yuill and Winston Giles shooting a 61. Chuck Hein and Bert Bellows earned third place with a score of 62. Skins for the day went to Steve Peterson, shooting a 2 on hole 1, Ron Clark shooting a 2 on holes 2 and 15, and Mike Gibson took hole 3 with a 1. Grant Mayfield took holes 8 and 17 with 2’s on each, while Bert Bellows took hole 14 with a 2.

Future events for the month of June start with the Travel Team hosting Washoe County on Tuesday, June 8. The reprise will be the following Tuesday, June 15, hosted by the Washoe County men. Match Play begins Wednesday, June 9, and will continue with the final being held in August. There will also be a couple’s tournament called The Mini Ha Ha, on Sunday, June 13, hosted by the GMWGC (Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club).

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected] , or visit our website at gmeadowsclub.com/MenHomeDir/

Women’s golf in Graeagle

The Graeagle Women’s Golf Association began teeing off June 1. Karen Frasier can provide information on how to get involved on the course, 836-2647.