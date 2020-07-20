Hog Fire now at 5,800 acres, 0 percent contained

The Hog Fire, burning west of Susanville has grown to approximately 5,800 acres and is reported at zero percent contained as of this morning, July 20. Last night it was reported that the fire, which started at about 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18, was 5 percent contained, but that number changed following this morning’s briefing by CalFire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and thus far no injuries, deaths or structural damage have been reported. The fire is burning in heavy timber. Steep terrain and continued spot fires remain the critical issue.

Resources on the fire include: 95 engines, 43 hand crews, 19 dozers, 17 water tenders, 11 helicopters and air tankers as available from the state.

Caltrans reports the following road closures:State Route 44 from junction with State Route 89 to junction with State Route 36. State Route 36 from east of Westwood at County Road A21 to west of Susanville at County Road A1. 24/7 highway conditions: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov Fire conditions from CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit : https://www.facebook.com/CALFIRELMU An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas of Lake Forest Estates: Grey Eagle Lane, Thildow Road and Baja Road, according to Cal Fire Lassen-Modoc Unit. An evacuation center has been established at Lassen Community College.

Agencies on the fire include CALFIRE, USFS, BLM, Susan River, Standish-Litchfield, Janesville, the Redding Hotshots and a Folsom Lake Handcrew.