The UC Cooperative Extension is hosting a free home hardening webinar with Dr. Stephen Quarles the extension’s Advisor Emeritus and retired senior scientist for Insurance Institute for Business and Safety today June 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Dr. Quarles is one of the leading experts on how homes ignite and burn. Please see the attached flyer for details and register here: http://ucanr.edu/wildfire_prep